BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$19.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

