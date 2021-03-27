BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE:ZWH opened at C$21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.77. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of C$15.78 and a 52 week high of C$21.31.

