BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.03 ($63.57).

Shares of BNP opened at €51.67 ($60.79) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.37.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

