Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Buys C$14,430.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,566,954.30.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$22,980.00.

On Friday, March 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 1,600 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.36 per share, with a total value of C$6,976.00.

On Friday, February 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$10,602.00.

On Friday, February 5th, George Frederick Fink acquired 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$10,776.80.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$18,694.90.

On Friday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$17,593.80.

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink acquired 200 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink purchased 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$21,600.00.

TSE BNE opened at C$3.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNE. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

