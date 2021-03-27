BOOM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,253.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $7,253.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00629207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023352 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,142,857 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,125 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

