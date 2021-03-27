BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 763.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOXS stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 859,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.