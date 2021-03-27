Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.21

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 11th. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

