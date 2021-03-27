Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $37.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. 724,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

