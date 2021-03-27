Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce $273.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.51 million and the highest is $276.50 million. Envestnet reported sales of $246.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,812,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter.

ENV traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 403,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.31 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

