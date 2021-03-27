Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report sales of $65.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.08 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $67.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $277.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.65 million to $298.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $274.00 million, with estimates ranging from $269.49 million to $278.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMLP. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMLP remained flat at $$3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 49,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,908. The stock has a market cap of $241.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

