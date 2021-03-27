Brokerages Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.63. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. 781,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,910. Pentair has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

