Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $31.75

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,333. The company has a market cap of $514.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Altimmune by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.