Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Target Price at $36.17

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AOCIF remained flat at $$22.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

