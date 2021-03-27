Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $30.35

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GOLD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,814,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,426,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

