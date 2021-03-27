Brokerages Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) PT at $29.67

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 242,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,704. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

