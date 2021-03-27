Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $16.13

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NYSE EFC remained flat at $$16.16 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,403. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $707.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

