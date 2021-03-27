Brokerages Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target at $55.33

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

MNRO stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

