Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $83.13

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 80,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.35 per share, with a total value of $5,016,743.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 943,306 shares of company stock worth $58,522,567 and sold 253,450 shares worth $15,749,281. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $65.13. 828,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,490. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

