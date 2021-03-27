Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Price Target at €197.91

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €197.91 ($232.83).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:SAE traded up €9.40 ($11.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €179.00 ($210.59). 74,708 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €204.64 and its 200-day moving average is €163.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €47.65 ($56.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

