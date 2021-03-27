Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

