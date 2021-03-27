Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,358 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $4,929,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $1,476,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $59,091,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.