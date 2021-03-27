Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,001 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $34.72.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

Several research analysts have commented on GFL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

