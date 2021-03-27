Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Discovery worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.