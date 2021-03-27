Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.51 Million in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.