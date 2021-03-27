Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,049,744 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

