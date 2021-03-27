BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered BRP to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24. BRP has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.