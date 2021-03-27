Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of BRKR opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

