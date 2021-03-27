Cannell Capital LLC Makes New $12.78 Million Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 925,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,000. Everi accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

