Canoo (GOEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GOEV stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79. Canoo has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

