Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Insider Jamie Boyton Buys 225,000 Shares

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) insider Jamie Boyton bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($191,076.56).

CAPD opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.35. Capital Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18.

Get Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.