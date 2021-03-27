Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Stock Position Lowered by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,026 shares during the quarter. Capstead Mortgage accounts for about 2.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.51% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after buying an additional 521,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,312,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 132,462 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 400,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CMO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 993,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $620.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

