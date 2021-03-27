Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Illumina by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $401.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.14 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.85.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

