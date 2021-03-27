Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 139 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $329.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $330.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

