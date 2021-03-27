Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 146.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Insperity worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

