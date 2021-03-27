Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

