Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,276 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $179.68 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

