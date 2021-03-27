Carry Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.13 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $183.12 million and approximately $38.13 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,853,830,138 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

