carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392. carsales.com has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

