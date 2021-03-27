Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Up 1,553.8% in March

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 1,553.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CVAT stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

