CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

