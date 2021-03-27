CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Given “Buy” Rating at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of CVX stock opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.21 million and a P/E ratio of -29.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. CEMATRIX has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

