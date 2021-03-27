Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.30. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 73,657 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

