Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $83,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

NYSE KSU opened at $253.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $260.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

