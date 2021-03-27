Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,840,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,576 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $81,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Boston Partners raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after buying an additional 7,170,039 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $76,976,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,322,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,157,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

