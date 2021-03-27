Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Shares of CFTLF stock remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers ResourceOne and TopLink/TSA+ software, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

