Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,295 shares during the quarter. Chuy’s accounts for about 1.4% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after buying an additional 453,311 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 276,439 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $7,160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,101,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $2,085,867.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,904.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 102,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,925. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $840.73 million, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

