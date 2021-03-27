Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.64. The company had a trading volume of 995,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

