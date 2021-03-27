CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.46 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 62.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $17,522.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015654 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,605,334 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

