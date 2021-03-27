CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 109,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,141. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

