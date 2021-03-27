Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $39,547,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

